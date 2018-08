There’s speculation on WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels working as the special referee for Triple H vs. The Undertaker at the October 6 WWE Super Show-Down event from Australia.

Shawn is being advertised to appear at the event and will be on Monday’s RAW to discuss the match. Michaels previously served as the referee for the Hell In a Cell match between The Game and The Dead Man at WrestleMania 28.