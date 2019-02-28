Updated: Possible Sign Dean Ambrose Is Staying With WWE?, Roman Reigns Trying To Help?

It looks like WWE officials could be expecting Dean Ambrose to sign a new contract that would see him stay with the company.

WWE recently updated their live event listings in May, to add Roman Reigns, and Ambrose is also listed. Ambrose is currently being advertised for RAW live events in May, including the annual post-WrestleMania 35 tour of Europe.

UPDATE FROM 3:30PM ET:

Dean Ambrose has since been removed from the post-WrestleMania 35 live event listings on the WWE Events website. Below is a screenshot of Ambrose on the page for the Cardiff, Wales live event, before he was removed this afternoon:

WWE previously announced that Ambrose would not be renewing his contract when it expired in April, indicating his departure from the company, as had been reported by multiple sources. WWE’s statement read, “Dean Ambrose (Jonathan Good) will not be renewing his contract with WWE when it expires in April. We are grateful and appreciative of all that Dean has given to WWE and our fans. We wish him well and hope that one day Dean will return to WWE.”

Since’s WWE announcement confirming the reports, it’s been revealed that Ambrose, who has been unhappy with his position in the company for some time, also turned down a five-year contract that was worth a little more than seven figures per year.

It should be noted that there’s no official word on Ambrose signing a new deal, but these updated live event scheduled could be a sign that officials expect Ambrose to stay.

On a related note, WWE officials have been hopeful that Reigns could help change Ambrose’s mind. During a recent autograph session, Reigns was asked to give his thoughts on Ambrose leaving the company, according to WrestlingNews.co. Reigns gave the impression that he would work on Ambrose as he responded by saying, “We’re gonna work on that.”

As we’ve noted, this week’s RAW with Reigns’ return indicated that we could see another reunion of The Shield, possibly for an eight-man match against Elias, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin at WWE Fastlane on March 10. In regards to Ambrose being unhappy with his position in the company and the creative side of things, one thing he was reportedly upset with was how he had to use Reigns’ leukemia battle in some of his heel promos in the feud with Seth Rollins. The WN.co report also noted that some of the WWE talents have been told to hang tight because the company is working on fixing some of the problems with creative. It’s possible that these changes will be enough for Ambrose to change his mind. One WWE talent stated to WN.co that Ambrose was the happiest he’s been in a long time at this week’s RAW because Reigns was back in the locker room.