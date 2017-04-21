Possible Spinoff For The Rock Revealed, Total Divas Bonus Footage, The Undertaker

– Below is a Total Divas bonus clip with SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi, Renee Young, Lana and Rusev getting ready for a celebration in Anguilla:

– Deadline reports that Universal is planning a spinoff that will focus on the “Fate of the Furious” characters played by Jason Statham and former WWE Champion The Rock. The film is in its early stages but it will be written by Chris Morgan, the head writer of the most recent movie in the series. The idea is for Rock’s Luke Hobbs to form an unlikely alliance with Statham’s Decker Shaw.

– As seen below, WWE Shop has two new t-shirts for The Undertaker following what may have been his last match at WrestleMania 33.