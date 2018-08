Dean Ambrose is scheduled to return to WWE RAW on tonight’s SummerSlam go-home edition, according to The Wrap.

No word yet on if Ambrose will be added to Sunday’s SummerSlam pay-per-view.

Ambrose has been out of action recovering from a triceps injury since December 2017. He was expected to return shortly after SummerSlam but recent updates have led to speculation on a pre-Summerlam return.