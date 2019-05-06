Daniel Bryan is set to appear on tonight’s WWE RAW from Cincinnati, according to @Wrestlevotes.

Bryan appeared in a backstage segment on RAW in January of this year, but this would be his first live red brand appearance since returning, if he appears.

Several more blue brand Superstars are set to appear on tonight’s red brand show. PWInsider recently reported that the decision was made to send a handful of SmackDown Superstars to tonight’s RAW for the WWE Money In the Bank build. The low ratings were also a factor in the decision to send SmackDown Superstars to tonight’s RAW.

As noted, WWE ran an angle over the weekend where SmackDown’s Roman Reigns announced that he would be opening tonight’s RAW to deal with some unfinished business. WWE later said Reigns would not be appearing, but Reigns insisted that he will be in tonight’s opening segment. Reigns is scheduled to face Elias at WWE Money In the Bank on May 19.

There’s no word yet on what Bryan might be doing at RAW tonight, but he has not been announced for a Money In the Bank match. This would be Bryan’s first appearance since suffering the undisclosed injury during his WWE Title loss to Kofi Kingston at WrestleMania 35. Bryan was just cleared to compete while backstage at last Tuesday’s SmackDown.