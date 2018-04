It looks like the WWE United States Title could be going back to SmackDown as new champion Jeff Hardy is currently backstage for tonight’s Superstar Shakeup edition of SmackDown in Providence, RI, according to PWInsider.

Hardy won the title from new RAW Superstar Jinder Mahal on last night’s show. Mahal vs. Hardy is set to take place on April 27th at the Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia with the winner facing SmackDown’s Randy Orton at the May 6th WWE Backlash pay-per-view.