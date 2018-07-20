Possible Spoiler: New Titles To Be Revealed On Monday’s WWE RAW?

As noted, RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon is scheduled to make a historic announcement on Monday’s episode.

There’s no confirmation on Stephanie’s announcement but there’s speculation on Sasha Banks spoiling the big news on Instagram this week – new RAW Women’s Tag Team Titles.

Sasha posted an Instagram Story earlier this week and included teams who held the WWF Women’s Tag Team Titles that were introduced in 1983, then retired in 1989. You can see her post and comments below, which have since been deleted: