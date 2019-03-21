Possible Spoiler: Next WWE NXT Champion Revealed?

It looks like Adam Cole could be leaving “Takeover: New York” with the vacant WWE NXT Title.

As noted, Cole vs. Johnny Gargano in a 2 of 3 Falls match has been announced for the vacant title at Takeover. The match was made after Tommaso Ciampa relinquished the title due to his neck injury. Cole won a Fatal 5 Way over Ricochet, Aleister Black, Matt Riddle and NXT North American Champion The Velveteen Dream to earn the shot against Gargano, who was originally scheduled to face Ciampa at Takeover..

Reader Adam Ortiz sent word that a new advertisement for the NXT live event on Sunday, April 28 from the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul, Minnesota has a Champion vs. Champion match between Cole and Dream. We also heard that this match is being advertised for the April 27 live event from Milwaukee. The ads were released to promote tickets going on sale this week.

Gargano has been rumored for a main roster call-up, but those plans were put on hold due to the Ciampa injury. It’s likely that Cole will win the title at Takeover and Gargano will go on to RAW or SmackDown.