Possible Spoiler On Kurt Angle’s Return To WWE Television

Former WWE World Champion Kurt Angle will be returning to the company on March 31st when he’s inducted into the Hall of Fame, and it’s sounding more and more like Angle will be sticking around on WWE TV after he’s inducted.

PWInsider Elite is now reporting that Angle is penciled in to return to RAW the day after WrestleMania. This would be Angle’s first time on one of WWE’s weekly TV shows since 2006, when he quit the company to wrestle in TNA where he says he entered his prime.

For several years, WWE was against bringing back Angle due to the media coverage of his personal issues. Angle told ESPN in January that he’s now been clean and sober for four years, and he’s reportedly not taking any more independent bookings after March.