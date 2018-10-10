Possible Spoiler On A WWE Evolution Match & More Superstars Booked

Several more WWE NXT Superstars are being brought to the WWE Evolution pay-per-view, according to PWInsider. Rhea Ripley, Kacy Catanzaro, Mia Yim and Lacey Evans are booked for the pay-per-view. There’s no word yet on what their roles will be, if any.
As noted earlier this week, more NXT Superstars are being brought to Evolution – Jessamyn Duke, Marina Shafir, Io Shirai, Bianca Belair, Dakota Kai and Candice LeRae. There’s speculation on WWE doing some sort of NXT battle royal at Evolution but that has not been confirmed.
Evolution is set to feature more than 50 former and current female talents. Other names advertised to appear include Michelle McCool, Sasha Banks, Asuka, Carmella, Brie Bella, Nia Jax and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. Torrie Wilson and Maryse are also expected to appear, among others.
The first-ever all-women’s Evolution pay-per-view takes place on October 28 in Long Island, NY at the Nassau Coliseum. Below is the current confirmed card:
RAW Women’s Title Match
Nikki Bella vs. Ronda Rousey
SmackDown Women’s Title Match
TBA vs. Becky Lynch
NXT Women’s Title Match
Shayna Baszler vs. Kairi Sane
NXT UK Women’s Title Match
TBA vs. TBA
2018 Mae Young Classic Finals
TBA vs. TBA
Mickie James and Alexa Bliss vs. WWE Hall of Famers Lita and Trish Stratus