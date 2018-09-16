Possible Spoiler: WWE Superstar Returning At Hell In A Cell Tonight?

Nia Jax is currently backstage for tonight’s WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view from San Antonio, according to PWInsider.

No word yet on if Jax will be appearing tonight but she has been away doing physical therapy for a leg injury. Jax last wrestled at WWE Extreme Rules on July 15 and besides SummerSlam in August, tonight is the first time she has been backstage.

There has been speculation on Jax getting involved in tonight’s match between Alexa Bliss and RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey but that has not been confirmed.