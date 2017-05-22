Possible Spoilers For Tonight’s WWE RAW In Michigan

We’re just a few hours away from tonight’s WWE RAW from Grand Rapids, Michigan and while no matches have been announced by WWE, PWInsider reports that former WWE NXT Superstar Elias Samson is set to make his in-ring main roster debut tonight. No word yet on who he will be wrestling but we will keep you updated.

In other news for tonight’s RAW, word is that RAW Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy will wrestle Sheamus with the winner picking the stipulation for the match between The Hardys and Cesaro & Sheamus at the WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

Stay tuned for RAW updates going into tonight’s show and remember to join us for live coverage at 8pm EST.