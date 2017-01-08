Possible Spoilers: Two Interesting Names For This Year’s WWE Hall Of Fame Class

In addition to Diamond Dallas Page, who as we reported earlier this week, is expected to be among this year’s inductees into the 2017 class of the WWE Hall Of Fame, two additional names are being reported.

1990s WWE star “Ravishing” Rick Rude, who most notoriously appeared on both WWE RAW with a beard (taped) and WCW Monday Nitro with only his trademark mustache (live) during the Monday Night Wars, is expected to be among this year’s inductees.

Additionally, while it has yet to be confirmed but has been talked about recently and expected for years, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson could also be taking his rightful place in WWE’s coveted Halls this year as well.

The 2017 WWE Hall Of Fame induction ceremony takes place during WrestleMania 33 weekend, live on the WWE Network on Saturday, April 1st.