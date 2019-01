The Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio is advertising the following matches for the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view:

* Seth Rollins vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley

* Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair

* AJ Styles vs. WWE Champion Daniel Bryan

Fastlane takes place on March 10 and will be the final WWE pay-per-view before WrestleMania 35.