Possible TLC Change To Be Revealed On Tonight’s WWE RAW

WWE may be announcing a change to the TLC pay-per-view card on tonight’s RAW, according to @WrestleVotes. There’s no word yet on what that change might be but we will keep you updated.

It was recently reported that there was talk of changing the TLC match between General Manager-Elect Baron Corbin and the injured Braun Strowman, making the match a multi-man TLC match due to Strowman’s injury. We don’t know if that is what they have in mind for tonight’s potential change.

As noted, tonight’s TLC go-home edition of RAW will feature a press conference hosted by women’s division boss Alexa Bliss. WWE has also announced that WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins will address Dean Ambrose and the state of RAW during tonight’s show. Rollins is set to defend against Ambrose at Sunday’s pay-per-view.

Remember to join us for live RAW coverage at 8pm ET tonight and stick with us throughout the day for updates on the show.