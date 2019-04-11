There are now rumors on All Elite Wrestling possibly signing their first TV deal with WarnerMedia/Turner Sports (TNT, TBS). Word is that AEW will be presented by Turner Sports at their Upfronts presentation on Wednesday, May 15 in New York City.

The report also speculates that WarnerMedia could air some AEW programming on HBO as it is under their umbrella and they could be looking to make the network more mainstream.

It’s been reported that AEW is close to signing a TV deal with a network that most people have access to. It was also reported that this network has a streaming platform that would be a big part of the deal, which would begin with the Double Or Nothing event on Saturday, May 25 in Las Vegas.

There is no confirmation on AEW signing with WarnerMedia/Turner Sports and this should be taken strictly as a rumor for now, but we will keep you updated.

-BREAKING- @WarnerMediaGrp aka Turner Sports (TNT, TBS) will present @AEWrestling at their upfronts to advertisers next month. WarnerMedia/Turner upfronts are currently scheduled for May 15th. This is how Networks announce their content lineup for the fall season to advertisers. — The Fight Oracle (@fightoracle) April 10, 2019