Possible War Games II Match For Matt Riddle, More On Riddle Working For WWE Now

Matt Riddle indicated on social media that he moved to Orlando, Florida in late August. Riddle also revealed that he recently started training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

Riddle could make his regular WWE NXT TV debut at one of the next TV tapings. NXT TV tapings are scheduled for Thursday, September 20 and Wednesday, October 17. There are also tapings scheduled for Wednesday, November 28 but those are after the big “Takeover: War Games II” event during Survivor Series weekend in Los Angeles at the Staples Center. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there’s talk of Riddle wrestling Kassius Ohno at Takeover. The seeds for that feud were planted this week on TV and social media.

As noted, Riddle recently signed with WWE and made his first appearance for the company at “Takeover: Brooklyn IV” during SummerSlam weekend. He was shown sitting in the front row but did not participate in any angles and has not made any appearances since then. Riddle’s final indie date will come on Sunday, September 30 for PROGRESS Wrestling in London. He will wrestle Mark Haskins that night.

