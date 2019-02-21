Possible WrestleMania 35 Fatal 4 Way, Update On Plans For The WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley are set to defend their titles at the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view on March 10, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio. Their opponents are currently scheduled to be Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka.

There has also been talk of having a Fatal 4 Way for the titles at WrestleMania 35 with the champions defending against a team from RAW, a team from SmackDown and a team from NXT.

We noted before how Banks and Bayley stated on this week’s RAW that they would be defending the titles on WWE NXT, RAW and SmackDown. The champs made a surprise appearance at last night’s NXT TV tapings and said they will be bringing the titles back to the brand to defend, so the NXT women’s division better step it up.