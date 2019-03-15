Possible WrestleMania 35 Plans For Asuka & The SmackDown Women’s Title

We’re less than one month away from WrestleMania 35 and there’s been no solid word on who SmackDown Women’s Champion Asuka will defend her title against.

There were official plans to do Lacey Evans vs. Asuka at one point but that match was nixed a few weeks back, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. We don’t know why Evans vs. Asuka was pulled but Evans is set to have her first main roster feud against Natalya on RAW. It’s been reported that Evans is in line for a significant push on the main roster as WWE officials are high up on her.

Based on the current SmackDown storylines, there is speculation on Asuka defending against Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville in a Triple Threat at WrestleMania 35. WWE has been teasing tension between Deville and Rose to add to the storyline. It’s possible they do a Fatal 4 Way with Naomi added in, or some other kind of multi-woman match with Superstars from the blue brand.