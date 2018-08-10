Possible WWE Hell In A Cell Match, New WWE Super Show-Down Match Revealed

– WWE has announced John Cena vs. Kevin Owens for the big WWE Super Show-Down event in Melbourne, Australia on Saturday, October 6. The match will air on the WWE Network. The only other match announced for SSD is Triple H vs. The Undertaker.

– The AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX has announced Randy Orton vs. Jeff Hardy for the September 16 WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view. As noted, the arena previously announced Samoa Joe vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles and Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens. WWE has not confirmed these matches.