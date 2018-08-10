Possible WWE Hell In A Cell Match, New WWE Super Show-Down Match Revealed

– WWE has announced John Cena vs. Kevin Owens for the big WWE Super Show-Down event in Melbourne, Australia on Saturday, October 6. The match will air on the WWE Network. The only other match announced for SSD is Triple H vs. The Undertaker.
BREAKING: 16-time World Champion @JohnCena to return to Australia to face @FightOwensFight at @WWE Super Show-Down! New release of premium floor seats on-sale now at @Ticketek_AU https://t.co/cNKL81hBwz #WWESSD #WWEAustralia pic.twitter.com/KoFSpTo71M
— WWE Australia (@WWEAustralia) August 10, 2018
– The AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX has announced Randy Orton vs. Jeff Hardy for the September 16 WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view. As noted, the arena previously announced Samoa Joe vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles and Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens. WWE has not confirmed these matches.
Jeff Hardy vs Randy Orton has been added to @WWE Hell In A Cell San Antonio on September 16! Tickets are on sale now! pic.twitter.com/BkfKovuHA8
— AT&T Center (@attcenter) August 7, 2018