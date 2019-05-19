Drew McIntyre was scheduled at one point to win tonight’s men’s MITB Ladder Match at the WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio.

There’s no word yet on if McIntyre is still planned to be the winner, but they could have someone else in mind with the way plans change. Other Superstars in the match are Sami Zayn, WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor, Ricochet, Ali, Baron Corbin, Randy Orton and Andrade.

McIntyre has done several media interviews to promote Money In the Bank, and he keeps talking about losing his patience for a top title shot in WWE. He spoke to Sports Illustrated last week and said he needs to become champion to spread his message.

“I’ve never had a world title shot, ever, in my WWE career, so I’m going to need to win the Money in the Bank contract to take that opportunity,” he said. “In order to spread my message of eradicating complacency to the superstars complaining on social media, I need to become champion.”

He spoke to Indian Express this week and said his patience has run out.

“I am for sure a champion in waiting and am hoping to win the Money in the Bank and speed up the process. Since I have never had a title shot that MITB contract will guarantee an opportunity whenever I decide the time.” McIntyre continued, “I have been very patient and it’s been a year now with zero opportunities. So my patience has run out, and I will win the MITB and cash it in becoming the champion.”