Possible WWE Network Show, RAW Social Media Stats, RAW Main Event In Slow Motion

– Below is slow motion video from last night’s WWE RAW main event, which saw Roman Reigns defeat Seth Rollins:

– Monday’s WWE RAW ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings. RAW had 98,000 interactions with 28,000 unique authors on Twitter. This is up from last week’s 74,000 Twitter interactions with 17,000 unique authors. RAW also had 169,000 Facebook interactions with 121,000 unique authors, up from last week’s 165,000 interactions with 116,000 unique authors on Facebook.

– It looks like WWE is planning some sort of “Ask Me Anything” show for the WWE Network, playing off the popular Reddit “AMA” chats with celebrities and other interesting people. They tweeted the following today, asking fans to submit questions for RAW Tag Team Champion Jeff Hardy: