Possible WWE Return For Sasha Banks Revealed

It looks like Sasha Banks could be returning to the ring in time for the first-ever all-women’s WWE Evolution pay-per-view on October 28.

The WWE website currently has Banks advertised for the live event in Portland, Maine on Saturday, October 20.

Banks is not advertised for any other live events that weekend, including the WWE Supershow that Saturday in her hometown of Boston. She is advertised for that Monday’s RAW in Providence, Rhode Island but only by the arena and it appears to be a dated listing.

Banks was pulled from the ring back on September 21 but WWE has been quiet on what kind of injury she’s suffering from. She was pulled from the Mixed Match Challenge team with Bobby Lashley, replaced by Mickie James, and she was pulled from the MTV Ridiculousness tapings earlier this week, replaced by SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.

Banks has been advertised for Evolution since the event was announced but the current listings appear to be dated. It’s worth noting that the WWE website does not have Banks listed on the Evolution event page but she is still featured on some of the promotional graphics.