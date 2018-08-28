Possible WWE Return To Saudi Arabia Revealed

It looks like WWE may return to Saudi Arabia during the first week of November for their second show under a new 10 year deal with the Kingdom.

WWE recently rescheduled two live events from the upcoming European tour to May 2019, according to PWInsider. The October 31 show in Stockholm, Sweden has been rescheduled to May 11 and the November 1 show set for Oslo, Norway has been moved to May 12.

It was said in Saudi Arabia that WWE would be returning in November, according to the Wrestling Observer. A November return for WWE would be interesting because George Barrios noted during a WWE conference call that the shows with the Saudis would be annual. WWE ran their first show under the 10 year deal back in late April, the Greatest Royal Rumble. The Observer also reports that Saudi officials believed that the date for the next event would be Friday, November 2. This would be just a few days after the all-women’s Evolution pay-per-view on October 28.