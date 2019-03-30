Possibly Injury To WWE NXT UK Superstar

WWE NXT UK Superstar Jinny is reportedly out of action with an injury, according to Squared Circle Sirens.

There’s no word yet on what kind of injury she’s dealing with or when she may be back in the ring, but her status is up in the air for the NXT UK TV tapings that take place at WrestleMania 35 Axxess next week.

There’s also no word yet on when Jinny suffered the injury but she did work the NXT UK TV tapings in Coventry, England back on February 23. She faced NXT UK Women’s Champion Toni Storm that night.

Jinny also helped work with talents at the WWE tryouts in Mumbai, India during the first week of March.

Stay tuned for updates on Jinny’s status.