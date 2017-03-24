Post-WrestleMania WWE Call, ROH Responds To WWE Buyout Reports, Reigns & Taker
– Cathy Kelley looks at the latest between WrestleMania 33 opponents The Undertaker and Roman Reigns in this new video from WWE Digital:
– We’ve noted how WWE officials have been in talks with Ring of Honor parent company Sinclair Broadcasting about a possible buyout of the ROH brand. Responding to the reports, ROH officials issued the following statement to BleedingCool:
“Sinclair’s corporate policy is never to comment on speculative rumors and unsubstantiated stories.”
– WWE issued the following on the post-WrestleMania 33 conference call to announce the WWE Network subscriber count and more:
WWE Network® Post-WrestleMania® Conference Call
03/23/2017 STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE:WWE) will host a conference call on Monday, April 3, 2017 at 3 p.m. ET to provide an update on the growth of WWE Network, including the level of subscribers following WrestleMania. The Company’s Chief Strategy & Financial Officer, George Barrios, and the Company’s Chief Revenue & Marketing Officer, Michelle D. Wilson, will host the conference call.