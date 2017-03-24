Post-WrestleMania WWE Call, ROH Responds To WWE Buyout Reports, Reigns & Taker

– Cathy Kelley looks at the latest between WrestleMania 33 opponents The Undertaker and Roman Reigns in this new video from WWE Digital:

– We’ve noted how WWE officials have been in talks with Ring of Honor parent company Sinclair Broadcasting about a possible buyout of the ROH brand. Responding to the reports, ROH officials issued the following statement to BleedingCool:

“Sinclair’s corporate policy is never to comment on speculative rumors and unsubstantiated stories.”

– WWE issued the following on the post-WrestleMania 33 conference call to announce the WWE Network subscriber count and more: