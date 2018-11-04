Potential Opponent for Batista at WrestleMania 35

Batista made his return to WWE during SmackDown 1000 where he teased a huge match between himself and Triple H.

But now the rumored Triple H vs. Batista match now seems to be in jeopardy after Triple H suffered an injury at Crown Jewel on Friday.

Dave Meltzer recently discussed potential back up opponents for Batista at WrestleMania on Wrestling Observer Radio, and he speculated that Randy Orton could fill Triple H’s spot.

“If Batista wants to do it I guess Orton would be the guy and it would probably be a better match now. But it’s not as big of a match. But yeah, that would be the guy though.”

Batista hasn’t wrestled a match since 2014, but he’s been on record saying that he’s interested in returning under the right circumstances.