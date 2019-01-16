Praise For WWE SmackDown Superstars, Humberto Carrillo WWE Status Updates Following Debut (VIDEOS), More

– As noted, WWE NXT Superstar Humberto Carrillo made his WWE 205 Live debut on last night’s show. He answered the non-title open challenge from WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy but lost the match. Above is video of 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick making an announcement on Carrillo’s status and below is post-match video of Carrillo talking to Sarah Schreiber, reacting to the news.

Drake announces that Carrillo has officially joined the roster. Drake also confirms Carrillo for the “When Worlds Collide” tournament that takes place during Royal Rumble Axxess later this month. Carrillo says he wants to prove that he is the best and he wants to represent his Mexican people by having a Mexican star at the top.

– Next Tuesday’s WWE 205 Live episode will feature a Triple Threat with Hideo Itami, Akira Tozawa and Kalisto. The match will take place just days before these three Superstars challenge WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy in a Fatal 4 Way at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

– WWE Superstars episodes from April 1992 will be added to the WWE Network soon, according to WWE Network News. More than 30 episodes are scheduled to be added to the service on Monday, January 21.

– Several WWE Superstars took to Twitter during last night’s WWE SmackDown and praised Rey Mysterio and Andrade for their match. For those who missed it, Andrade won the rematch in a match that went on through several commercial breaks. Below is video from the match along with props from various stars.

Sami Zayn wrote, “Man, I LOVED Andrade vs. Mysterio. The pacing, story, athleticism, execution – everything was on point. They created genuine excitement. I hope to tear it up with these both these guys at some point. Much Respect @reymysterio @AndradeCienWWE”

