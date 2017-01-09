Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW

The January 9th, 2017 edition of WWE RAW airs live on the USA Network tonight from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA. The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels are both scheduled to make appearances tonight, and as previously reported Roman Reigns will defend his U.S. Title against both Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho in a handicap match.

Here are the items being promoted in WWE.com‘s five-point preview for tonight’s RAW:

– What do The Deadman and The Showstopper have planned?

– Can Reigns defy the odds against Owens and Jericho in a Handicap Match?

– Who will declare for the Royal Rumble Match?

– Will Bayley dethrone Charlotte Flair?

– Is Neville our next WWE Cruiserweight Champion?

Join us tonight at 8 PM ET for live play-by-play RAW results and discussion! Comment with your thoughts and predictions on tonight’s show below.