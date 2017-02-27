Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW

The February 27th edition of WWE RAW airs live on the USA Network from the Resch Center in Green Bay, WI, and is the last RAW before Sunday’s Fastlane pay-per-view.

WWE.com’s RAW preview mentions that Seth Rollins will address his knee injury making it “unlikely” that he’ll compete at WrestleMania, and also that there will be an appearance by Goldberg. As the go-home show before Fastlane, expect to see an encounter between Goldberg and Kevin Owens to promote Owen’s Universal Title defense against the former WCW Champion at Fastlane.

Here’s what WWE.com is promoting in their five-point RAW preview for tonight:

– Seth Rollins addresses his injury

– Goldberg returns before WWE Fastlane

– Is Roman Reigns fighting a losing battle against Braun Strowman?

– Enzo Amore & Big Cass close in on “Big Gal” and “Andy”

– What scheme does Charlotte Flair have in store for Bayley?

We’ll have live RAW play-by-play coverage and discussion tonight at 8 PM ET, and live Fastlane results and chat on Sunday evening.