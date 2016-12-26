Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW

This week’s edition of WWE RAW will be the last episode of 2016, and will air live from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL. Tonight’s episode of RAW will feature all of the fallout from last week’s show, in addition to the following items WWE is promoting:

– Will Enzo Amore and Big Cass take out revenge on Rusev and Jinder Mahal?

– The latest in the feud between Universal Champion Kevin Owens and United States Champion Roman Reigns.

– More matches are expected to be set up for Royal Rumble.

– There will likely be more Christmas shenanigans, although Santa Claus enthusiast Mick Foley reportedly will not be present.

– Owens vs. Reigns, and Seth Rollins vs. Chris Jericho are both being advertised locally as dark matches.

