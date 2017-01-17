SmackDown Live Preview (1/17): Bliss-Lynch Steel Cage Title Match

The January 17th edition of WWE SmackDown airs live tonight on the USA Network from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, TN.

The biggest item WWE is promoting for tonight’s episode is SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss defending her title against Becky Lynch in a steel cage match. Daniel Bryan booked the match last week as a result of repeated interference in their matches.

Two things WWE will likely follow up on from last week are the in-fighting in the Wyatt Family, and Dolph Ziggler’s attitude change. Also look for the latest in the feud between John Cena and AJ Styles, and for more angles and entrants to be lined up for the Royal Rumble on 1/29.

We’ll have live play-by-play SmackDown results and discussion tonight starting at 8 PM ET.