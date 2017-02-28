Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (2/28)
The February 28th edition of WWE SmackDown airs live on the USA Network from the Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, MN. Tonight’s episode will be headlined by Luke Harper vs. AJ Styles in a match to determine who gets a shot at Bray Wyatt’s WWE World Championship.
Also announced for tonight’s show is Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James in a two-out-of-three falls match, and Dolph Ziggler vs. Apollo Crews in a chairs match.
It's @LukeHarperWWE and @AJStylesOrg with a trip to @WrestleMania on the line TOMORROW NIGHT at 8/7c on @USA_Network! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/QL31s9F8LH
— WWE (@WWE) February 28, 2017
TOMORROW NIGHT on #SDLive, @BeckyLynchWWE and @MickieJames will look to settle their score in a #2OutOf3Falls Match! But that's not all…
— WWE (@WWE) February 28, 2017