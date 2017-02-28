Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (2/28)

The February 28th edition of WWE SmackDown airs live on the USA Network from the Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, MN. Tonight’s episode will be headlined by Luke Harper vs. AJ Styles in a match to determine who gets a shot at Bray Wyatt’s WWE World Championship.

Also announced for tonight’s show is Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James in a two-out-of-three falls match, and Dolph Ziggler vs. Apollo Crews in a chairs match.

Join us here at 24Wrestling at 8 PM ET tonight for live SmackDown results and discussion!

It's

Tuesday

You

Know

What

That

Means. . — . (@LukeHarperWWE) February 28, 2017