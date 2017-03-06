Preview For WWE RAW (3/6): Fastlane Fallout, Cruiserweight Title Match

The March 6th edition of WWE RAW is the first episode since their Fastlane pay-per-view, and airs live at 8 PM ET from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL. It’s been confirmed that Neville will be defending his Cruiserweight Championship against Rich Swann, we’ll hear from new Universal Champion Bill Goldberg, and we’ll get a look at Seth Rollin’s rehab for his torn MCL.

Below are the five items WWE is promoting for tonight’s show on their official website:

Goldberg raises the stakes for anticipated WrestleMania clash with Brock Lesnar

Seth Rollins grants an exclusive look at his rehabilitation

Rich Swann challenges The King of the Cruiserweights

Roman Reigns: Monster hunter

Controversy continues to swirl around Raw Women’s Champion Bayley

Join us tonight for live play-by-play RAW coverage and discussion all night right here on SEScoops.