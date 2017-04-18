Preview For WWE SmackDown Tonight (4/18)

The April 18th edition of WWE SmackDown airs live tonight from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY, and will be the first episode of SmackDown since last week’s Superstar Shake-up.

WWE announced that SmackDown GM Daniel Bryan booked a Six-Pack Challenge for tonight’s show to determine who will become the #1 contender for the WWE Championship after Payback on 4/30. Luke Harper, Erick Rowan, Sami Zayn, Jinder Mahal, Mojo Rawley and Dolph Zigger are the participants in the six-man match.

Randy Orton defends his WWE Championship against Bray Wyatt in a “House of Horrors match” at WWE’s Payback pay-per-view on April 30th, and the winner will have to defend the WWE Title against the winner of tonight’s Six-Pack Challenge.

