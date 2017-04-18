Preview For WWE SmackDown Tonight (4/18)

The April 18th edition of WWE airs live tonight from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY, and will be the first episode of since last week’s Superstar Shake-up.

WWE announced that SmackDown GM Daniel Bryan booked a Six-Pack Challenge for tonight’s show to determine who will become the #1 contender for the WWE Championship after Payback on 4/30. Luke Harper, Erick Rowan, Sami Zayn, Jinder Mahal, Mojo Rawley and Dolph Zigger are the participants in the six-man match.

Randy Orton defends his WWE Championship against Bray Wyatt in a “House of Horrors match” at WWE’s Payback pay-per-view on April 30th, and the winner will have to defend the WWE Title against the winner of tonight’s Six-Pack Challenge.

