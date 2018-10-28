Preview for Tonight’s Big EVOLVE 114 Event

EVOLVE 114 goes down TONIGHT at 7pm EDT and history will be made! For the first time ever, NXT Superstars will come to EVOLVE to challenge for a championship. EVOLVE is very excited to make its return to Florida for the first time since WrestleMania weekend 2017. We will be back in the future only with your support tonight.

We have all the details in this preview.

WWN & EVOLVE Wrestling present

EVOLVE 114

Sunday, October 28th, 2018

Bell Time – 7 PM EDT

The Orpheum

1915 E. 7th Avenue

Ybor City, FL

Ladder Match To Determine The New WWN Champion

Anthony Henry vs. AR Fox vs. Austin Theory with Priscilla Kelly vs. Harlem Bravado vs. JD Drake vs. winner of Allin/Briggs

WWN Champion Joey Janela was forced to vacate the title after suffering a devastating knee injury. WWN officials decided to crown a new champion in the most explosive match possible. For the first time, there will be a Ladder Match in EVOLVE! WWN officials have put in all former champions and one wildcard participant. There’s lots of issues in this one. What will happen with Fox and Theory in the same ring with a ladder? Will friends Henry and Drake fight it out to be champion? Can Bravado become a top guy upon his return? What will happen with the wildcard of either Briggs or Allin? There are no rules. The only way to win is to climb the ladder and grab the belt. Anyone who follows WWN knows anything goes in The Orpheum. This will be wild! Who is your pick?

EVOLVE Tag Team Championship Match

Chris Dickinson & Jaka vs. The Street Profits Of Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford

This will be historic as NXT’s The Street Profits come to EVOLVE to challenge Dickinson & Jaka. This match has also become personal with a war of words that WWE.com covered. Since the WWE.com article, things have intensified even more as Dawkins called out Dickinson & Jaka at last Friday’s NXT Largo event. Can The Street Profits make history by winning the EVOLVE Tag Team Titles?

Winner Joins The Ladder Match To Determine The New WWN Champion

Darby Allin vs. Josh Briggs

These two are seen as the future of EVOLVE. However, they have yet to hold a WWN Championship. The road will be harder for them tonight, but they both have a huge opportunity in this first-time-ever match. Who will go to the Ladder Match?

EVOLVE Champion Shane Strickland Will Defend The Championship!

Strickland has been on a tear as EVOLVE Champion. He defeated Matt Riddle and sent Riddle packing. He injured DJZ’s arm and we haven’t seen DJZ since. He sent Tracy Williams to the hospital and now Williams is out of EVOLVE. Who is left to challenge him?

Priscilla Kelly will be in action!

Plus many other matches will be added! There is no telling what will happen tonight! WWE.com gave us a little hint in this article.

EVOLVE stars will be available for pictures and autographs before and after the event!

We hope you will join us in person in Ybor City or watch the entire card on Club WWN. It is your support that has gotten EVOLVE to this point. The ride is just starting. Thank you for making it happen!