Promotion Issues Statement On James Ellsworth & WWE (Possible Spoiler)

We noted before, via PWInsider, how WWE has been working on plans for James Ellsworth to return and that he was scheduled to be backstage at the Money In the Bank pay-per-view on Sunday. Ellsworth responded to the reports on Twitter and reminded everyone that he was booked to defend his Intergender Title for the Middle Kingdom Wrestling promotion in Harbin, China.

MKW owner Adrian Gomez issued a statement today and revealed that Ellsworth is backing out of the appearance, which has been scheduled since February. You can read the full statement below, which acknowledges that they might be spoiling WWE’s plans:

“MKW OFFICIAL STATEMENT REGARDING JAMES ELLSWORTH

James Ellsworth was scheduled to appear this weekend (June 16/17, 2018) in Harbin, China, as part of Middle Kingdom Wrestling presents EYES ON THE PRIZE, and an MKW Meet ‘n Greet party. This booking has been in place since February.

James Ellsworth informed us last night that he will not be traveling to China. This news comes after repeated attempts by MKW management to contact Ellsworth over the last six days to confirm travel arrangements.

On behalf of MKW, I would like to apologize to the fans who bought tickets with the intention of seeing James Ellsworth wrestle and meeting him in person at the MKW Meet ‘n Greet event. MKW is disappointed by the actions of James Ellsworth, especially at the late nature of the cancellation. However we still have the most talented card in MKW history lined up and aim to provide a historic night of action, including China’s first intergender match between Tyra Russamee and Carless Whisper.

And since we are spoiling surprises for another company, MKW is happy to announce that former NWA and Zero-1 Champion Buffa will be appearing at this weekend’s show, teaming up with Michael Su to take on Big Sam and Ash of The Stable. MKW will continue its upward trend and continue breaking new ground in the pro wrestling scene in China.

We look forward to seeing all of you at Coszone 2018 and the MKW Meet ‘n Greet party this Saturday and at our live pro wrestling event EYES ON THE PRIZE on Sunday evening starting at 20:00.”

Ellsworth has not responded to the MKW statement.