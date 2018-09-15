PWG BOLA 2018 Night 1 Results – 09/14/2018

PWG 09/14/18 Battle of Los Angeles 2018 Night 1 Results

Rey Horus def Adam Brooks via wheelbarrow victory roll from the top rope

Flamita def Puma King via corkscrew 450 splash

CIMA def Jody Fleisch via Meteora

Bandido def T-Hawk via somersault fall away slam from second rope

“Bad Boy” Joey Janela def “The Product” David Starr via superkick

Brody King def PCO via Gonzo Bomb

Ringkampf (Timothy Thatcher & WALTER) def Ilja Dragunov & Shingo Takagi when Thatcher pinned Dragunov

Credit: PWPonderings