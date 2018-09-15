PWG BOLA 2018 Night 1 Results – 09/14/2018

PWG 09/14/18 Battle of Los Angeles 2018 Night 1 Results
2018 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match
Rey Horus def Adam Brooks via wheelbarrow victory roll from the top rope
2018 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match
Flamita def Puma King via corkscrew 450 splash
2018 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match
CIMA def Jody Fleisch via Meteora
2018 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match
Bandido def T-Hawk via somersault fall away slam from second rope
2018 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match
“Bad Boy” Joey Janela def “The Product” David Starr via superkick
2018 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match
Brody King def PCO via Gonzo Bomb
Ringkampf (Timothy Thatcher & WALTER) def Ilja Dragunov & Shingo Takagi when Thatcher pinned Dragunov
Credit: PWPonderings