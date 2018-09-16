PWG BOLA 2018 Night 2 Results – 09/15/2018

PWG 09/15/18 Battle of Los Angeles 2018 Night 2 Results

2018 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match

Trevor Lee def Marko Stunt via double stomp

2018 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match

Jonah Rock def Sammy Guevara by submission of a capture dragon sleeper

2018 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match

Robbie Eagles def DJZ by submission of a reverse figure four

2018 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match

Jeff Cobb def Darby Allin via suplex over the ropes into the ring

2018 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match

Shingo Takagi def Ilja Dragunov via Made in Japan

2018 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match

WALTER def Timothy Thatcher via lariat after a violent match and tons of physicality

CIMA & The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz & Dezmond Xavier) def Bandido, Flamita, & Rey Horus with the a Rascalz springboard double stomp followed by CIMA’s meteora

Credit: PWPonderings