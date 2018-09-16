PWG BOLA 2018 Night 2 Results – 09/15/2018

PWG 09/15/18 Battle of Los Angeles 2018 Night 2 Results
2018 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match
Trevor Lee def Marko Stunt via double stomp
2018 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match
Jonah Rock def Sammy Guevara by submission of a capture dragon sleeper
2018 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match
Robbie Eagles def DJZ by submission of a reverse figure four
2018 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match
Jeff Cobb def Darby Allin via suplex over the ropes into the ring
2018 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match
Shingo Takagi def Ilja Dragunov via Made in Japan
2018 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match
WALTER def Timothy Thatcher via lariat after a violent match and tons of physicality
CIMA & The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz & Dezmond Xavier) def Bandido, Flamita, & Rey Horus with the a Rascalz springboard double stomp followed by CIMA’s meteora
Credit: PWPonderings