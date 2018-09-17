PWG BOLA 2018 Night 3 Results – 09/16/2018

Jeff Cobb won PWG’s 2018 Battle of Los Angeles, defeating Bandido and Shingo Takagi in the finals. Click for full results from night 3 of the 2018 Battle of Los Angeles.

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla

2018 Battle of Los Angeles – Night 3

September 16, 2018

Globe Theater

Los Angeles, CA

2018 Battle of Los Angeles Second Round Match

Trevor Lee over Brody King via reverse flying body press. [14’17]

2018 Battle of Los Angeles Second Round Match

Jeff Cobb over Rey Horus via Tour of the Islands. [9’05]

2018 Battle of Los Angeles Second Round Match

Shingo Takagi over Robbie Eagles by submission (rear naked choke). [9’59]

2018 Battle of Los Angeles Second Round Match

Joey Janela over CIMA via superkick. [14’30]

2018 Battle of Los Angeles Second Round Match

WALTER over Jonah Rock via powerbomb. [5’28]

2018 Battle of Los Angeles Second Round Match

Bandido over Flamita via springboard suplex. [11’02]

The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz & Dezmond Xavier) over Lucha Bros. (Penta El Zero M & Rey Fenix) via assisted moonsault ro retain the PWG World Tag Team Championship. [11’13]

2018 Battle of Los Angeles Semi Finals Match

Jeff Cobb over Trevor Lee via Tour of the Islands. [00’14]

2018 Battle of Los Angeles Semi Finals Match

Bandido over Joey Janela via somersault fall-away slam through chairs. [14’27]

2018 Battle of Los Angeles Semi Finals Match

Shingo Takagi over WALTER via lariat. [17’21]

Puma King, Dan Barry, Darby Allin, PCO, & Jody Fleisch over T-Hawk, DJZ, Timothy Thatcher, Adam Brooks, & David Starr. [18’17]

2018 Battle of Los Angeles Finals

Jeff Cobb over Shingo Takagi and Bandido. [24’04]

-Bandido eliminated Takagi. [9’12]

-Jeff Cobb eliminates Bandido via Tour of the Islands. [24’04]

Credit: SoCal Uncensored