*Trevor Lee pinned Darby Allin with a double stomp, holding the tights.

*Puma King defeated Flamita and Rey Horus

*Zack Sabre Jr. pinned Hechicero.

*Bandido pinned Rey Fenix in the best match of the show.

*Timothy Thatcher defeated Brody King by submission with an armbar. Thatcher was bleeding from the nose and mouth.

*PWG Tag Team Champions The Rascalz defeated LAX in LAX’s PWG debut.

*Jeff Cobb pinned WALTER to win the PWG title. Really good.