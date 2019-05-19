Rey Mysterio defeated Samoa Joe at tonight’s WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view to become the new WWE United States Champion.
The quick match apparently ended in controversy as Joe’s left shoulder was not all the way down. The announcers pointed this out after the post-match replay.
This is Rey’s first run with the United States Title. Joe won the title back on the March 5 SmackDown episode, defeating former champion R-Truth, Andrade and Rey in a Fatal 4 Way.
Below are photos and videos from tonight’s quick title change:
