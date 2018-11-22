I Quit Match Annnounced for ROH Final Battle

Bully Ray will face Flip Gordon in an I Quit Match at Finale Battle on December 14 at the Hammerstein Ballroom.
The event will be live on PPV and free for Honor Club members.
