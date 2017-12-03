R-Truth On His WWE Absence, Goldberg On TV With Boxing Champion, Paige

– Featured below is the latest video from Paige’s “Glampire Diaries” YouTube channel. In the video, Paige and former WWE Superstar and Total Divas cast member Rosa Mendes do a make-up tutorial on Paige’s camera operator Jake.

– As noted, Bill Goldberg filmed an episode of the Amazon Prime series, “The Grand Tour,” along with heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua. The second season of the show premieres on Amazon Prime this coming Friday.

– R-Truth took to social media on Sunday to reveal that he has been dealing with an undisclosed injury, which is part of the reason why he has not appeared on WWE television since August. Check out R-Truth’s comments below.