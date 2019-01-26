R-Truth Performing Jack Swagger’s Walk-Out Song Tonight, Clips From Bellator 124 Weigh-Ins & Workout

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jack Swagger (Jake Hager) will have a familiar face with him when he walks to the cage for tonight’s MMA debut at Bellator 214 in Inglewood, California – R-Truth.

The WWE SmackDown Superstar revealed on Instagram Live earlier this week that he will be performing his “That’z Endurance” single as Swagger’s walk-out song. You can see the music video for the single above.

Swagger is set to face JW Kiser at tonight’s big event. Swagger weighed in at 238 pounds on Friday while Kiser weighed in at 224.3 pounds.

Below are clips from Swagger’s public workout and the weigh-ins: