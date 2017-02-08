Radio Personality Sam Roberts To Join WWE Elimination Chamber Kickoff Show Panel

On Wednesday, radio personality and noted die-hard pro wrestling fan Sam Roberts took to social media to make an announcement regarding this Sunday’s WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

Roberts, who worked the “Kickoff Show Panel” alongside Renee Young and Booker T for the WWE Roadblock: End of the Line pay-per-view back in December, announced via his official Twitter page that he will again join the expert panel this Sunday.

“So excited to let you know I’ll be back on the Kickoff Show Panel this Sunday for #WWEChamber,” wrote Roberts. “See you soon @reneeyoungwwe & @bookertfivex!”

WWE Elimination Chamber 2017 takes place this Sunday, live via the WWE Network and traditional pay-per-view from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. Join us here on Sunday evening for live play-by-play results coverage of the big event.