Who Ran Last Night’s WWE Evolution PPV?, Backstage Notes

Vince McMahon was the man in charge at the Gorilla Position for last night’s WWE Evolution pay-per-view, according to Pro Wrestling Sheet.

There was speculation on Triple H running the show due to the Takeover-like vibe at Evolution but Vince was running things backstage, and was said to be hands-on like usual.

Vince was giving notes and making changes alongside Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, “Road Dogg” BG James, WWE Hall of Famer Michael “PS” Hayes and other producers. It was also noted that Stephanie was said to be “beaming with pride” backstage throughout the show.