Randy Orton took to Instagram after his loss to AJ Styles at WrestleMania 35 to apologize to fans for a bright light that was in the way for some fans at MetLife Stadium. You can see a photo of the light below.

Orton wrote, “For the live crowd that saw this [emoji] tonight during my match at #WM #wrestlemania at Met Life Stadium tonight, I would like to apologize on behalf of @WWE for screwing up and shining a bright light in your eyes for 95% of our match. You missed a really great fucking match.”

On a related note, a fan named Andrew lashed out at WWE over his “#Awful” $644 seats at WrestleMania. Andrew tweeted a photo and video of his obstructed view, and asked how he was supposed to enjoy it.

He wrote, “What a fucking joke @WWE I am tweeting you every day till I either get 1/2 my money back or free tickets to @WrestleMania in Tampa next year. @VinceMcMahon I’m looking at you. How am I supposed to enjoy this show???”

You can see Orton’s full post below along with the fan tweets:

What a fucking joke @WWE I am tweeting you every day till I either get 1/2 my money back or free tickets to @WrestleMania in Tampa next year. @VinceMcMahon I’m looking at you. How am I supposed to enjoy this show??? pic.twitter.com/YAo4bBU8Jp — Andrew Thom (@andrew_thom1122) April 7, 2019