Randy Orton Milestone, AJ Styles & HBK On Wrestling Each Other, More For Tonight’s 205 Live

– Below is another clip from last night’s “Table For 3” on the WWE Network with AJ Styles talking to WWE Hall of Famers Kevin Nash and Shawn Michaels. Regarding matches with HBK and AJ, Nash talks about how easy it was to work with both of them.

AJ brings up a potential match with Shawn and they agree that they would have to work hard to make it happen in the ring. Shawn says nothing would thrill him more but there’s no way he can give AJ his best at this age. Shawn says he can’t do it at the level he once he did and Nash jokes that if anyone can, it would be Shawn.

– As noted, tonight’s WWE 205 Live will feature Jack Gallagher vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville in a non-title match. The storyline between Drew Gulak and Mustafa Ali will also continue as WWE posted the following teaser for tonight:

Will Mustafa Ali listen to Drew Gulak? After suffering a string of losses on WWE 205 Live, Drew Gulak decided it was time for a change. Donning a suit and tie, Gulak has taken it upon himself to encourage fellow Cruiserweights — namely Mustafa Ali — to exercise more caution in the ring and usher in more conservative in-ring contests. Of course, Ali has proven to be one of the most exciting competitors in the Cruiserweight division with his high-flying ability and almost superhuman agility. Gulak has remained persistent in targeting Ali to begin his wishful new era of WWE 205 Live. For his part, Ali has continued to do what he does best and win the support of the WWE Universe. Taking more direct action last week, Gulak distracted Ali during a battle with Ariya Daivari with chants of “I’m not lying, no high-flying,” allowing The Persian Lion to steal a victory. Was Drew Gulak’s interference last week enough to convince Mustafa Ali to change his tactics, or will the high-flyer take even more risks to prove a point?

– Today marks 15 years since WWE Champion Randy Orton made his official main roster debut with a win over Hardcore Holly on the April 25th, 2002 SmackDown episode. WWE marked the milestone with these Instagram posts and noted that the company hasn’t been the same since.

