– WWE tested a four-man announce team on last night’s WWE 205 Live episode. Vic Joseph, Nigel McGuinness, Aiden English and David Otunga called the show. Otunga was added to the team three weeks ago, filling in for McGuinness while he was “away on assignment” at the WWE UK Performance Center in London, England. There’s no word yet on if they plan to keep the four-man team.

– As noted, Bray Wyatt took to Twitter on Tuesday and posted an in-character tweet where he said he forgives Randy Orton for what went down during their 2017 feud. Wyatt wrote, “A couple years ago @RandyOrton did some pretty bad stuff to me. He destroyed my temple, uncrowned me as The Champion of The World, caused my brother to abandon me and betrayed my trust. Worst of all… he didn’t say he was sorry. BUT, I forgive you Randy Bo Banders!!”

Orton responded today and said Wyatt had WWE spend $2 million on the fake insects that were projected onto him at WrestleMania 33 during their match, which saw Orton capture the WWE Title.

He wrote, “You had WWE spend 2 million on photo projected bugs what you expect me to do @trailerparkboys bo f’n bandy over n out #houseofhorrors”

You can see their full exchange below:

You had WWE spend 2 million on photo projected bugs what you expect me to do @trailerparkboys bo f’n bandy over n out #houseofhorrors https://t.co/UfD0FXpNoK — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) May 1, 2019

– The following matches were taped for tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the WWE Network:

* Dominik Dijakovic vs. Mansoor Al-Shehail

* The Forgotten Sons vs Oney Lorcan, Danny Burch, and Humberto Carrillo

* Kushida vs. Kassius Ohno

* Bianca Belair vs. Mia Yim

* Matt Riddle vs. Adam Cole

– The final WWE Worlds Collide special will air on the WWE Network tonight at 9pm ET. Taped during WrestleMania 35 Axxess last month, the one-hour special will feature two Battle Royals with Superstars from WWE NXT, NXT UK and 205 Live. Below are the line-ups:

18-woman Battle Royal: Bianca Belair, Io Shirai, Kay Lee Ray, Piper Niven, Jessamyn Duke, Marina Shafir, Vanessa Borne, Aliyah, Mia Yim, Deonna Purrazzo, Kacy Catanzaro, Lacey Lane, Jessie Elaban, Reina Gonzalez, Kavita Devi, Taynara Conti, Xia Li, NXT UK Women’s Champion Toni Storm

20-man Battle Royal: Dave Mastiff, Matt Riddle, Roderick Strong, Humberto Carrillo, Ariya Daivari, Tyler Bate, Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, Steve Cutler, Wesley Blake, Tozawa, Dominik Dijakovic, Brian Kendrick, Ligero, Eric Bugenhagen, Travis Banks, Saurav Gurjar, Rinku Singh, Drew Gulak, Fabian Aichner